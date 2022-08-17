ASAP Rocky sued by ASAP Relli over alleged shooting in Los Angeles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

ASAP Rocky sued by ASAP Relli over alleged shooting in Los Angeles

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 4:53 am
ASAP Rocky sued for £20,600 by ASAP Relli over alleged shooting in Los Angeles (Yui Mok/PA)
ASAP Rocky sued for £20,600 by ASAP Relli over alleged shooting in Los Angeles (Yui Mok/PA)

ASAP Rocky is being sued for 25,000 dollars (£20,600) over an incident in which he allegedly shot at and injured fellow rapper ASAP Relli.

Relli, real name Terell Ephron, claims that Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, brandished a firearm at him and later discharged it in November last year.

Lawyers for Ephron claim that Mayers’ conduct was “unlawful or otherwise extreme and outrageous” and caused their client to suffer “severe emotional distress”.

It comes as Mayers, who recently welcomed his first child with Rihanna, is due to appear in a Los Angeles court to be arraigned on two counts of assault with a firearm, also stemming from the incident.

The Fashion Awards 2019 – London
Mayers recently welcomed his first child with Rihanna (PA)

In legal documents filed last week and obtained by the PA news agency, Ephron set out his claim and asked that the case be taken to trial.

“Defendant (Mayers) purposefully or with reckless disregard, unlawfully brandished a firearm towards the Plaintiff (Ephron),” the documents stated.

“Further, Defendant purposefully or with reckless disregard caused a bullet projectile/ fragment to hit the Plaintiff.

“In both instances, Defendant’s conduct was unlawful or otherwise extreme and outrageous.

The filing added: “Defendant violated Penal Code Section 245 when he unlawfully aimed a loaded firearm and pointed it in the direction of the Plaintiff.

“This action was a substantial factor in causing the Plaintiff to suffer physiological, mental, and emotional harm.”

As well as the 25,000-dollar sum, lawyers asked that Mayers pay additional damages to cover medical bills.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said Mayers faces two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.

