Fears of depression, bad smells and traffic among concerns raised over Rothes bio-refinery proposal

Health, transport and other safety issues have been raised over a bio-refinery proposal for a Speyside town.

Celtic Renewables has submitted a proposal of application notice to Moray Council highlighting their intention to build a refinery, car park and associated works at North Street in Rothes, next to the CoRDe biomass heat and power plant.

This type of notice gives an opportunity for comments on developments to be made before formal planning approval is sought.

It also sets out how the applicant intends to consult with the community on the project.

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross raised issues received from people living in the town over the plant, at a meeting of the planning and regulatory services committee this week.

He said: “Residents are concerned about the additional movements of commercial vehicles and how this will impact on the A941 through Rothes, and also B9015 and the B9013.

Rothes bio-refinery concerns

“They’re concerned about the cumulative noise impact that would be generated in addition to the industrial noise already present.

“Both acetone and ethanol produce odours. This will be in addition to other industrial odours produced in Rothes.

“Additionally, butanol is a central nervous system depressant.

“Some research has shown detrimental respiratory issues affecting residents living within 10 kilometres of a bio-refinery.

“Residents are concerned that ethanol, acetone ant butanol are highly volatile and flammable liquids and will be produced very close to residential properties.

“The plant will be located within the existing CoRDe biomass plant and close to a high pressure gas distribution station.”

Mr Ross asked for conformation that emissions from the plant would comply with World Health Organisation guidelines, if a major incident plan were to be drawn up and if the refinery is to operate 24 hours a day.

Issues over the consultation process were also raised.

Mr Ross said: “Residents are concerned that this process is already flawed.

“Despite stating that leaflets would be distributed to households and businesses, none have been received.”

He added although there is an online community consultation many households in the area had difficulty accessing the internet because of poor reception.

Issues raised by Mr Ross will be passed to the applicant before a planning application is submitted.

Major incident plan

The site extends to about half a hectare within the Rothes settlement boundary and is designated for industrial use.

If the refinery goes ahead it will use by-products from the whisky industry including pot ale and draff.

The online consultation will run until August 19.

An in-person event will be held at the Grant Hall, Rothes in September on a date still to be confirmed.