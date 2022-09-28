R Kelly may be ordered to pay over £276,000 for treatment for one of his victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
R Kelly may be ordered to pay over £276,000 for treatment for one of his victims

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 12:45 am
R Kelly may be ordered to pay over £276,000 for treatment for one of his victims (Alamy/PA)
R Kelly may be ordered to pay over £276,000 for treatment for one of his victims (Alamy/PA)

Disgraced singer R Kelly may be ordered to pay over 300,000 dollars (£276,000) to one of the victims of his elaborate scheme to sexually exploit young aspiring singers and underage children.

A restitution order by US District Judge Ann Connelly, that was still being finalised, is intended to cover the cost of treatment for the individual’s herpes and psychotherapy.

The victim, who remains anonymous, has accused the singer of giving her the sexually transmitted disease during one of their encounters.

Kelly appeared at Wednesday’s hearing at a federal court in Brooklyn via videolink from prison in Chicago (Alamy/PA)

Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June, after being convicted on multiple counts of racketeering, relating to bribery and forced labour, by a jury last year.

Earlier this month he was also convicted of several child pornography and sex abuse charges in his hometown of Chicago.

The Grammy winner was found guilty on three counts of child pornography and three counts of child enticement.

But the jury acquitted him on a fourth pornography count as well as a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge accusing him of fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008.

He appeared at Wednesday’s hearing at a federal court in Brooklyn via videolink from prison in Chicago.

The Grammy winner was also found guilty on three counts of child pornography and three counts of child enticement earlier this month (Michael Tercha/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

At his sentencing Kelly was branded “the pied piper of R&B” as he came face to face with several of his victims who detailed his “deplorable and inexplicable” abuse, which took place over decades.

The singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is known for songs including his first number one single Bump N’ Grind and 1996 hit I Believe I Can Fly.

The latter became an inspirational anthem played at school graduations, weddings, in advertisements and elsewhere, including the inauguration of former US president Barack Obama in 2008.

