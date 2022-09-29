Letitia Wright: Black Panther cast channelled love of Chadwick Boseman into film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Letitia Wright: Black Panther cast channelled love of Chadwick Boseman into film

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 5:01 pm
Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 (Ian West/PA)
Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 (Ian West/PA)

Actress Letitia Wright has said the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took all their love for the late Chadwick Boseman and channelled it into the upcoming film.

Boseman, who played the lead role of King T’Challa in the first instalment of the ground-breaking Marvel blockbuster, died in 2020 aged 43 following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

Bafta Rising Star winner Wright, who is reprising her role as Shuri, told Elle UK magazine that she hopes the sequel will help “all the people who have lost people”.

Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira star on the cover of Elle UK’s November issue (Shaniqwa Jarvis/Elle UK/PA)

Discussing how they honoured the memory of Boseman on set, she said: “In the moments that we have joy, I just sense him kicking back, laughing with God, like, ‘Wow, look at my sisters’.

“We took all the love that we had for him and we put it into the film.”

She added: “You wish you held on to him longer but he’s not here. So all that you have is to piece together the memories and what he’s left behind.

“Make it beautiful and give it back to the world. I’m praying that this film helps all the people who have lost people.”

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel will see the leaders of Wakanda fight to protect their nation in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

Boseman’s role as King T’Challa has not been recast or digitally recreated for the second film.

Also returning for the sequel is Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Martin Freeman as Everett K Ross and Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda.

(Shaniqwa Jarvis/(Elle UK/PA)

Nyong’o admitted to Elle UK that she was “dreading” discussing the new direction of the sequel after Boseman’s death but said Coogler’s idea offered her a “breath of relief”.

“He offered a raft out of a deep sea of grief”, she added.

The actress also reflected on the significance of having a diverse group of black female actors in the film.

“We get to see them be fully human. That’s something that, as black women, we are often not afforded on-screen”, she said.

“And there are so many female characters. All too often in these movies, there’s a token one or two. Here, you’re seeing a community.”

Wright, Nyong’o and Gurira star on the cover of Elle’s UK November issue.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in UK cinemas on November 11.

