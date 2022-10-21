Carrie Fisher’s daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress’ birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carrie Fisher’s daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress’ birthday

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 9:07 pm
Carrie Fisher's daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress' birthday (Ian West/PA)
Carrie Fisher’s daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress’ birthday (Ian West/PA)

Carrie Fisher’s daughter has sent a message of support to “fellow “grievers” on what would have been the late actress’ 66th birthday.

Billie Lourd said that six years on from her mother’s death, she still has “no formula or map on what to do on days like these”.

Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died in December 2017 aged 60.

Sharing a picture of the pair on Instagram on Friday, Lourd, 30, wrote: “My Momby would have been 66 today.

“I woke up this morning feeling like I should write some long wise grief advice caption like I know what the f*** I’m talking about.

“But then I realized even after 6 years I still have no formula or map on what to do on days like these.”

She continued: “You can never be an expert in grief. It is forever changing – the ultimate shape shifter.

“And you never feel like you know exactly what to do or feel. And that’s okay. Whatever you feel is okay.

“Sending my love to all the griefers (yet another Billie Lourd petition to make this a real word) out there. You are not alone.”

Fisher’s Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, and the franchise’s official account also shared tribute to the “legendary” actress online.

Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the films, posted a selection of photos of the pair, with the caption “For Carrie”.

The actress’ half-sister, Joely Fisher, also wished her “a heavenly happy birthday”.

Fisher reprised her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

The latter film was dedicated to her and she later appeared in 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker through the use of unreleased footage from The Force Awakens.

GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for 'fabulous' - it's Angela Lansbury
