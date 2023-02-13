Sir Elton John and Jennifer Lopez feature in star-studded Super Bowl commercials

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir Elton John, Jennifer Coolidge and Will Ferrell were among the famous faces making appearances in the star-studded Super Bowl commercials.

A-listers are a regular feature each year during the advertisements, which can reportedly cost up to 10 million dollars (£8.3 million) for a 30-second slot.

Sir Elton was seen feuding with Jack Harlow in an advert for Doritos, also featuring Missy Elliot as the US rapper attempts to become an award-winning triangle player.

After “quitting” his rap gig, Harlow appears to excel at playing the instrument, building up a new career and business empire – including a new fragrance “Triangle by Harlow”.

But he is later upstaged for triangle player of the year by Sir Elton who takes to the stage in a vibrant pink and orange outfit, covered in triangles.

Elsewhere, Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared in the commercial for Dunkin’ Donuts.

Affleck is seen working at the drive-thru, serving unsuspecting customers, before his wife makes a surprise appearance.

“What are you doing? Is that what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?” she asks him.

Two separate T-Mobile commercials saw appearances from Bradley Cooper and John Travolta.

Cooper and his mother appear in a heart-warming scene, in which he attempts to coach on her acting for the commercial.

instant replay is just TV time travel. pic.twitter.com/oQWm4oNRUW — T-Mobile (@TMobile) February 13, 2023

“I’ve been nominated for nine of these (Oscars),” he tells her, to which she responds “but you haven’t won any of them”.

Travolta later joined Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison, parodying Summer Nights from Grease for an advert for T-Mobile.

In an advert for GMC cars Ferrell parodies a number of popular TV shows, including The Walking Dead and Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Award-winning White Lotus star Coolidge appeared to promote Elf make-up, in a comical skit in which she became stuck to walls and objects around her apartment.

Ben Stiller and Steve Martin both also appeared in adverts for Pepsi, with Stiller reprising his character of dim-witted male model Derrick Zoolander.