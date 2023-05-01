Aerosmith announce farewell tour marking 50 years together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aerosmith announce farewell tour marking 50 years together

By Press Association
Aerosmith have announced details of a farewell tour (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Aerosmith have announced details of a farewell tour (Lewis Stickley/PA)

US rock band Aerosmith have announced a farewell tour marking more than five decades together.

The group, comprising Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford, are known for hits including Dream On, Walk This Way and I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.

On Monday, they released a star-studded video featuring celebrity friends, including Eminem, Dolly Parton and Sir Ringo Starr, reacting to the “earth-shattering news” the band are calling time.

The group announced a string of North American dates for their Peace Out tour starting on September 2 in Philadelphia, which will feature their catalogue of rock classics.

The 40-date run of shows, which includes a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve, will end on January 26 2024 in Montreal.

No European dates have so far been announced.

In a joint statement, the band said: “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!

“Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Perry, Aerosmith co-founder and lead guitarist, told the Associated Press: “I think it’s about time.”

The 72-year-old said he believes it is time to say goodbye, especially as all the bandmates are over the age of 70, with frontman Tyler the oldest aged 75.

“It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here. You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this,” Perry said.

“It’s been a while since we’ve actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great.

“It was fun, but (we’re) kind of anxious to get back on the road.”

In a statement to The Associated Press, Tyler said: “We’re opening up Pandora’s Box one last time to present our fans with the Peace Out tour.

“Be there or beware as we bring all the toys out of the attic. Get ready.”

The band said drummer Kramer will not take part in the upcoming tour as he continues to focus his attention on his family and health, with John Douglas continuing to take his place.

Aerosmith, formed in Boston in 1970, and are one of the most popular acts of all time, with 150 million records sold around the world.

In 2001, they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and performed the Super Bowl halftime show, and have collected four Grammys during their time together.

