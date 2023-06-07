DGA national board unanimously approves new film and TV contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

DGA national board unanimously approves new film and TV contract

By Press Association
DGA national board unanimously approves new film and TV contract (Ian West/PA)
DGA national board unanimously approves new film and TV contract (Ian West/PA)

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) national board has unanimously voted to approve a new film and TV contract deal.

The deal provides “significant improvements” for DGA members in categories including wages, global streaming residuals and creative rights.

It will be submitted to DGA members for ratification this week, the DGA said.

Prominent members of the national board include Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Ron Howard and Ava DuVernay.

“We set out to negotiate a contract that would build for the future. This is a significant deal with gains for every director, assistant director, unit production manager, associate director and stage manager,” said DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter.

“Our industry is rapidly changing and expanding, and this agreement is what we need to adapt to those changes, break new ground and protect the DGA’s 19,000 directors and directorial team members today, and in the years to come.

“Along with the rest of the DGA national board, I am proud to enthusiastically recommend this tentative agreement to our members for ratification. Together, we will secure the future we deserve.”

The tentative agreement reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) also establishes new provisions confirming that generative AI cannot replace the duties performed by members.

“Across the country, Directors and their teams, writers, actors, crews and drivers have shown unwavering resolve in demanding to share in the success of the films and television shows we create together,” said Glatter.

“We are all union members and deserve to be compensated fairly for our contributions.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Director Christopher Nolan also sits on the DGA’s national board (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“We don’t bargain in a vacuum and the gains we have achieved in our tentative agreement would not have been possible without the strong support and unity of our members, and the solidarity of our sister Guilds and Unions.”

It comes amid the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which began on May 2.

On Monday it was announced that Hollywood actors represented by Sag-Aftra had voted to authorise a strike if their own new contract with major studios, streamers and production companies could not be reached.

Glatter added that the DGA stood “firmly” with members of Sag-Aftra and the WGA in “our shared fight for a vibrant, sustainable industry that fairly values us all.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]