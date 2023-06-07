Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘eliminated’ feelings after deaths of brother and father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘eliminated’ feelings after deaths of brother and father

By Press Association
A three-part series about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s life has been released on Netflix (Johnny Green/PA)
Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has said he “eliminated” his feelings of grief following the deaths of his brother and father.

In new three-part Netflix documentary Arnold, the 75-year-old actor discusses his journey to stardom and talks about his home and family life.

Speaking about his childhood, the Austrian-born former bodybuilder described this period as being marred by a “strange violence”.

The Terminator star said his brother, Meinhard Schwarzenegger, who died in a drink-driving related car crash in 1971, was damaged in the process.

Schwarzenegger, also known for fantasy film Conan The Barbarian and science fiction movie Predator, said his brother was “fragile”.

He added: “The very thing that made me who I am today was the very thing that destroyed him.”

More than a year-and-a-half after his brother’s death in 1972, his father, Gustav Schwarzenegger, died following a stroke that had left him unable to communicate.

In the documentary, archive footage shows Schwarzenegger saying he “had no feelings” after the deaths of his father and brother.

He said: “I eliminated it. It maybe comes out sometimes in my life later on, those feelings…

“I’ve been training myself to do that, not to be affected by anything else from the outside.”

Discussing how he deals with grief now, Schwarzenegger said: “I’m not an expert in psychology or anything like that. All I can tell you is just that, when you’re a person that has always a goal, that always has a mission, the less time that you have to think about ‘How do I feel today?’”

The actor has also been a Republican Party governor of California and was recognised for his “inspiring” advocacy for climate change by former UK prime minister David Cameron.

In the new documentary, Mr Cameron said: “When I became leader of the Conservative Party in Britain, one of the first things I did was to point out it is a conservative thing to be concerned about the environment.

“It was very inspiring to see someone running one of the most important economies in the world, but at the same time saying ‘Actually, these two things aren’t in conflict’.

“If you want a growing economy, you need to have, long term, a green economy too.”

Bodybuilding was the means by which Schwarzenegger found fame, but at the age of 75 he said he is now “just fighting to hold on”.

He revealed he went through a stage of feeling as though he had lost his physique but added: “Now I don’t even look at that anymore that way.”

