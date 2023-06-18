Production of Blake Lively film It Ends With Us paused due to WGA strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Production of Blake Lively film It Ends With Us paused due to WGA strike

By Press Association
Blake Lively (Ian West/PA)
Blake Lively (Ian West/PA)

The production of a new film starring Gossip Girl’s Blake Lively has been paused due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

The 35-year-old actress had begun filming the romance film It Ends With Us, based on the novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover about a relationship between a father and mother, prior to the hiatus.

Deadline reported that the cast received an email from Wayfarer Studios and director Justin Baldoni, star of Jane The Virgin, explaining the shutdown.

The publication says it read: “Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the lost days we have experienced due to picketing, we must make the difficult decision to temporarily shut down production.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for your incredible patience and unwavering dedication throughout this challenging period.”

The PA news agency understands production has been temporarily paused due to the strike and filming will resume in the future.

Since May 2, more than 11,500 members of the WGA have been on strike, primarily over royalties from streaming media.

The action has had major impacts on numerous Hollywood productions and events, including the MTV Movie and TV Awards and Tony Awards.

Last week, Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds confirmed the 35-year-old actress had given birth to their fourth child.

The Deadpool star, 46, married Lively in 2012 after they both starred together in superhero movie Green Lantern, and the couple already have three daughters – James, Inez and Betty.

