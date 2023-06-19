Bebe Rexha reassures fans after getting hit in the face during New York gig

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pop star Bebe Rexha has reassured her fans that she is “good” after she was hit in the face by a mobile phone while performing on stage.

Videos shared online from the gig in New York show the phone flying through the air and hitting the star on her forehead.

She stumbles backwards and puts her hand up to her face before turning away from the audience and falling to her knees.

phoenix y’all were incredible!!! see you tonight anaheim 💕🪩 pic.twitter.com/RDrwzDqJqI — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 1, 2023

On Monday, the 33-year-old singer posted a selfie on her Instagram which showed a large purple bruise on her eyelid and stitching tape on her eyebrow.

In another picture, which appeared to be taken on the night of the gig, a long cut could be seen underneath her eyebrow while her eyelid looked swollen.

However, she let her nearly 11 million followers know she was doing all right, by captioning the post: “I’m good.”

Friends and famous faces were among those offering their support to the musician including online personality Bella Poarch writing: “Sending love your way. Feel better soon!”

The singer is best known for hits including I’m Good (Blue), a collaboration with DJ David Guetta, and Heart Wants What It Wants.

She has also written songs for stars including Eminem, Rihanna, and Selena Gomez.

Rexha, real name Bleta Rexha, was just about to close her set during her Best F’n Night Of My Life Tour in New York when the incident happened.

She is next due to perform on Tuesday June 20 at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

She will bring the tour to London on July 28 when she will play the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.