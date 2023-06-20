Tom Cruise thanks Italy at world premiere of seventh Mission: Impossible film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Cruise thanks Italy at world premiere of seventh Mission: Impossible film

By Press Association
Tom Cruise thanks Italy at world premiere of seventh Mission: Impossible film (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Tom Cruise thanks Italy at world premiere of seventh Mission: Impossible film (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Tom Cruise thanked Italy for its help in helping overcome the challenges of filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, at the film’s world premiere in Rome.

The Hollywood star recalled the “beautiful time” he had had in the country, despite the struggles caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie’s release was pushed back several times due to the pandemic, but Cruise said it was a period he would “never forget”.

Italy Mission Impossible World Premiere
The Hollywood star recalled the ‘beautiful time’ he had had in the country, despite the struggles caused by the coronavirus pandemic (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

He attended the global premiere of the film in the Italian capital on Monday, joined by returning co-stars Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson, as well as director Christopher McQuarrie.

Speaking on stage with McQuarrie ahead of the screening, Cruise told audiences: “I really want to take a moment to express how special this evening is.

“I want to take a moment to thank Rome, thank Venice, thank Italy.

Italy Mission Impossible World Premiere
The cast poses on the red carpet of the world premiere for the movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning at the Spanish Steps in Rome (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

“It was quite challenging – I don’t want to talk about it too much but everyone knows when we shot this film here and what was going on in the world.

“Had it not been for every person in the entire community that worked with us, all the way from the restaurants and the streets and the police, the government, the medical staff – to make sure we were all safe and create what we were able to create this evening.

“We were on the phone every day to keep everything going to bring work to people, to bring art to people.

Italy Mission Impossible World Premiere
Simon Pegg (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

“People came to work daily to say hello to us and encourage us – it was a very beautiful time and I’m very proud of what we’ve created – this is all (of) yours.”

He added: “It’s a time I will never forget – thank you for this very special night in Rome.”

“To come back again with all of the masks off on this beautiful day to celebrate, all together in a big theatre with a big screen.

Italy Mission Impossible World Premiere
Actress Rebecca Ferguson (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

“Everyone looks so handsome and beautiful in their outfits for this evening. Thank you all for being here and thank you for your help in making this happen.”

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One sees Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his team set out to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity.

The film is due for UK release on July 14.

