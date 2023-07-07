Swedish city to host Eurovision Song Contest 2024 unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swedish city to host Eurovision Song Contest 2024 unveiled

By Press Association
Sweden entrant Loreen after winning the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sweden entrant Loreen after winning the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Aaron Chown/PA)

The city of Malmo has been selected to host the Eurovision Song Contest in May 2024, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has announced.

The southern Swedish city was chosen after singer-songwriter Loreen clinched victory during the singing competition in Liverpool this year for a second time with her power ballad Tattoo.

She became the first woman to win Eurovision twice while Sweden equalised with Ireland’s record of seven Eurovision wins in total.

On Friday, it was announced host broadcaster SVT and the EBU will host the 68th song contest grand final at the Malmo Arena on Saturday May 11, with semi-finals earlier the same week on Tuesday May 7 and Thursday May 9.

The EBU said Malmo was chosen following a “city bid process” that examined facilities at the venue, the ability to accommodate thousands of visiting delegations, crew, fans and media as well as local infrastructure and other criteria.

Malmo will become the third Swedish city to have hosted the competition three times, having last hosted in 2013 following Loreen’s first win, and in 1992 following Swedish entry Carola’s win with her song Captured By A Storm Wind.

Martin Osterdahl, executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “Malmo holds a special place in the history of the contest, having successfully hosted it firstly in 1992 and then in 2013, following Loreen’s last win.

“We’re excited to be returning to this vibrant and dynamic city which has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world’s largest live music event.

“Malmo’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and innovation aligns perfectly with the spirit of the competition.”

Eurovision 2023
Sweden entrant Loreen with the trophy after winning the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool this year (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Osterdahl said delegations, fans, and the media will be able to navigate the city of Malmo because of its “compact size”.

He added: “Its commitment to sustainability and green initiatives also aligns perfectly with our own values, making it an ideal Host City for the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.

“Malmo’s bid demonstrated a huge passion for the Eurovision Song Contest, and I have full confidence in their ability to create an unforgettable experience that will bring together fans, artists, and viewers across the globe.

“Together with host broadcaster SVT, we will create an extraordinary celebration of music, unity, and diversity that will captivate the world in May next year.”

The EBU confirmed it is the first time in Eurovision history that a capital city has not hosted for five consecutive events.

The Swedish capital of Stockholm and neighbouring Copenhagen have hosted the competition three times, while only London, Luxembourg City and Dublin have hosted more Contests.

Ebba Adielsson, SVT’s executive producer of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, said: “We received strong, compelling, and creative proposals from several cities for which we are extremely grateful.

“The involvement of all the bidding municipalities has been outstanding.

“When we finally had all the options, we did an overall assessment to consider all factors involved in organising this huge event.

“Malmo was eventually chosen as it met all the criteria and provides a location with great venues and is a city where all those attending the Eurovision Song Contest can move around easily.”

Katrin Stjernfeldt Jammeh, chairwoman of the city’s municipal executive board, said: “We are proud and happy to welcome the Eurovision Song Contest to Malmo again.

“Malmo will deliver the same amazing feeling as 2013 – but with new experiences in 2024.

“We have a modern and sustainable infrastructure and a will and capacity to arrange a proper festival for all ages.”

Tickets are expected to go on sale for nine shows, including dress rehearsals, later this year.

