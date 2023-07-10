Lana Del Rey apologises for Glastonbury lateness after late arrival at BST

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Lana Del Rey apologises for Glastonbury lateness after late arrival at BST

By Press Association
Lana Del Rey performed at Hyde Park on Sunday night (Danny Lawson/PA)
Lana Del Rey performed at Hyde Park on Sunday night (Danny Lawson/PA)

American singer Lana Del Rey dazzled crowds at British Summer Time (BST) festival in London and apologised for arriving late to the stage, just weeks after her microphone was cut off at Glastonbury when her set overran because of her late arrival.

This time the star, 38, wrapped up her show a minute before Hyde Park’s 10.30pm curfew, despite arriving to the stage 17-and-a-half minutes late.

At Glastonbury in June, she led her fans in an acapella-style rendition of her hit Video Games after the power was cut from her mic when her set overran.

After arriving late on stage at Worthy Farm, she had told the audience “my hair takes so long to do” and said “if they cut power, they cut power”.

She appeared to refer to that incident when at 10.05pm, five minutes before her set was due to finish and just after a rendition of Candy Necklace, she joked: “I think this is where I got cut off last time. Sorry about that.”

Del Rey thanked the crowd and her musicians and said: “Thank you so much London. My friends from Scotland… Thank you so much.

“This was a second home for a very long time.

“You guys basically made us what we were and allowed us to tour for the last 13 years.”

Reaching into her back catalogue of hits, the singer kickstarted the night with a shortened version of the single A & W, from her latest LP Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (2023).

This was followed by the record Young And Beautiful, which appears on the soundtrack to 2013 film The Great Gatsby starring American actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Floating across the stage in a flowery dress cinched with a white belt, the singer made her way to a table and chair and intermittently took puffs from her vape while someone made up her hair.

The stage was decorated with flowing white curtains attached to two golden doorways and a golden grand piano which stood centre stage atop a set of stairs painted the same colour.

The songstress was joined on stage by six dancers and three backing singers wearing dazzling glittery dresses.

She performed singles from a variety of albums including Blue Jeans, from studio album Born To Die (2012), and Ultraviolence, which was the title track from her third LP released in 2014.

The singer also discussed her latest record Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd and told fans: “I absolutely love it, (the record) it came straight from the heart.”

To finish, Del Rey sang her 2012 single Video Games and twirled around on a swing adorned with swathes of flowers.

Earlier on in the day, the artist had been supported by acts that included Australian rock band Gang Of Youths, pianist Riopy, London five-piece The Last Dinner Party and American musician Father John Misty, who stunned with high-octane performances of I Love You, Honeybear and The Ideal Husband.

Other US musical superstar headliners at BST festival this year included Pink, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and Guns N’ Roses.

