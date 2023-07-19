Keanu Reeves to release first album with band Dogstar in more than 20 years

Keanu Reeves will release his first Dogstar album in more than 20 years, the band announced.

The Los Angeles-formed three-piece, featuring The Matrix star Reeves on bass guitar, Bret Domrose on lead vocals and actor and musician Rob Mailhouse on drums, gave their first live performances for more than two decades in May.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Dogstar’s account said: “We are so excited to announce our new album Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees out on October 6th on our label Dillon Street Records.

“A very limited quantity of signed vinyl is available in the Official Shop – act quick!

“Listen to the lead single ‘Everything Turns Around’ & watch the music video now.

“Next month, we kick off our 25+ date headline tour in North America & Japan. Get tickets this Friday at 10am local time.”

The lead single Everything Turns Around also features a music video with Reeves.

On Tuesday, the band played at The Roxy in Los Angeles, having featured at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival earlier this year.

The band was active from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, and garnered much media attention due to Reeves’ involvement.

During this time they released an EP, Quattro Formaggi, and two albums, Our Little Visionary in 1996 and Happy Ending in 2000.