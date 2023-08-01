Lizzo sued by former dance troupe members over ‘hostile working environment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lizzo sued by former dance troupe members over ‘hostile working environment’

By Press Association
Lizzo sued by former dance troupe members over ‘hostile working environment’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Lizzo and her production company are being sued by three former dancers over allegations of sexual harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment.

The complaint, filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, was brought against the Truth Hurts singer, real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc (BGBT).

It also highlights alleged behaviour from Shirlene Quigley, the captain of Lizzo’s dance team.

Lizzo performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

The three dancers – Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez – claim they were subject to sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations.

Ms Davis and Ms Williams were eventually fired from their positions, while Ms Rodriguez resigned over the “appalling behaviour”, according to West Coast Employment Lawyers, who are representing the plaintiffs.

Part of the lawsuit, obtained by the PA news agency, details a trip to Amsterdam’s red light district, in February 2023, in which performers were allegedly pressured to come along on nights out through fear of losing their jobs.

One visit to a club named Bananenbar allegedly resulted in performers being encouraged to touch nude performers by Lizzo.

“Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed,” the complaint read.

The Grammy-winning US singer is known for her advocacy of body-positivity and inclusivity in her music, with her plus-sized performers hired through her reality show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

The dancers accused Lizzo of calling attention to Ms Davis’ weight gain and later berating and then firing her “on the spot” after she recorded a meeting because of a health condition.

Lizzo also “hurled expletives” at her dancers and acted “aggressively” towards Ms Williams by “cracking her knuckles (and) balling her fists”, the complaint stated.

After being fired, Ms Davis was allegedly kept in a room while a member of the security team searched her phone.

Elsewhere, it was claimed Lizzo accused dancers of “not performing up to par and repeatedly accused the dancers of drinking alcohol before shows even though the dance cast had never partaken in such a practice”.

This led to several dancers being required to re-audition for their spots under “brutal” criteria with the possibility of firing, according to the lawsuit.

The alleged behaviour of Ms Quigley was also noted during the suit, and it was claimed that she had often “pushed” her Christian beliefs on members of the dance group and made them feel “uncomfortable”.

Ms Quigley also allegedly shared “inappropriate” details about her own sexual habits and often engaged “unprompted” in her “party trick” of performing oral sex on a banana.

It is not made clear in the lawsuit whether Lizzo knew of allegations against Ms Quigley.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly…

“…while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralising,” said Ron Zambrano, attorney for the plaintiffs.

Representatives for Lizzo have been approached for comment.