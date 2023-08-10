Taylor Swift closes out first US leg of The Eras Tour at sold-out SoFi Stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift closes out first US leg of The Eras Tour at sold-out SoFi Stadium

By Press Association
Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Taylor Swift has kicked off the final show in her historic sold-out run at the SoFi Stadium in California, which is set to close out the first US leg of her The Eras Tour.

The US megastar took to the stage at around 8pm local time in front of screaming crowds in the arena in Inglewood, which can reach up to 100,000 capacity.

Swift began with tracks from her seventh studio album Lover, opening with Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince before launching into Cruel Summer.

Addressing her fans, known as Swifties, the singer said: “It’s an honour and a thrill to say these words to you, Los Angeles, California – welcome to The Eras Tour.”

She continued: “I’m not sure if you know this, but you have decided to attend this show on the last night of our six night run at SoFi Stadium, but also on the last night of the US leg of The Eras Tour.

“Because you have made this decision to attend this concert, you have to deal with my emotions, and as you may know, I have a lot of them.”

Swift went on to thank members of The Eras Tour production crew as well as her support act and “best friends” – rock trio Haim.

Swift’s tour sets have consistently run over three hours long as she goes through her extensive back catalogue, dividing the shows into sections for each album.

The setlists have combined her hit songs and two tracks unique to each performance – keeping the setlist fresh for fans.

Swift is the first artist ever to sell out six performances in a row at SoFi, which was the venue for the 2022 Super Bowl.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Swift has been supported by rock trio Haim (Yui Mok/PA)

Fans at The Eras Tour shows have been encouraged to bring and trade handmade friendship bracelets, with thousands posting their exchanges online in previous days.

Big Hollywood names have also been seen sharing bracelets and enjoying the California shows including Channing Tatum, Cameron Diaz, Hilary Duff, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Banks and Amy Adams.

Since kicking off the SoFi run last week the singer’s presence in California has prompted a number of special celebrations.

The Recording Academy announced a special pop-up exhibition – I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) – which will be on show at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles until September 18.

Los Angeles bakery Sweet Lady Jane’s has also launched a new cupcake, titled Taylor’s Version, and various merchandise stores and themed party nights have taken place across the city.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also reported to have taken part in a Taylor Swift-themed SoulCycle class while on holiday in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour – Los Angeles
Swift will now take a break before taking The Eras Tour to Mexico and South America (Chris Pizzello/AP)

A new report from the the California Center for Jobs and the Economy estimated the shows would bring 320 million dollars (£250 million) to the Los Angeles County economy.

Swift’s final show at SoFi on Wednesday comes a day after she once again dominated nominations at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

She picked up a total of eight nominations, including seven for her Anti-Hero music video as well as a nod in the artist of the year category.

Swift will now take a break before taking The Eras Tour to Mexico and South America, before returning to the US for further dates in October.