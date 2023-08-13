Nicola Peltz Beckham shares grief over death of beloved dog Bear

Nicola Peltz Beckham has shared her heartbreak over the loss of her dog Bear, saying “thank you for loving all of us so deeply”.

The 28-year-old American actress posted a series of photos on Instagram of the beloved pet swimming in the ocean, including one where her husband Brooklyn can be seen crouched down alongside Bear.

“There are never words to capture this heartbreak. Bear, I am so lucky I got to grow up with you by my side,” she wrote alongside the post.

“Thank you for loving all of us so deeply. I hate that you’re gone, I miss you so much. I hope you know how much I love you.”

She described the beach day, which was three years ago, as “one of the most magical days I’ll ever have” and said she pictures the beloved dog “swimming right now in heaven”.

The actress shared additional photos on her Instagram story, including one of Bear as a puppy, which she captioned “I can’t believe I don’t get to hug you one more time”.

She added: “I love you more than I could ever express. I miss you so much. Thank you for loving me.”

Another showed the pet lying down while Brooklyn cradled them.

Brooklyn, the eldest son of former England footballer David Beckham and Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, also posted a photo of him in the ocean with the dog on his Instagram story and wrote: “We miss you so much Bear, you were an amazing dog … We love you x.”

Friends and famous faces were among those to send their condolences, including Paris Hilton, who said “Sorry for your loss”.

Nicola married Brooklyn in a Palm Beach ceremony last year.

The actress, who is the daughter of US billionaire Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, has previously starred in American psychological drama series Bates Motel, Transformers: Age Of Extinction and most recently Disney+ series Welcome To Chippendales.