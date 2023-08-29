Michael Jackson’s son pays tribute on what would have been star’s 65th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Jackson’s son pays tribute on what would have been star’s 65th birthday

By Press Association
Michael Jackson (Yui Mok/PA)
Michael Jackson (Yui Mok/PA)

Michael Jackson’s son has paid tribute to his father on what would have been singer’s 65th birthday.

Prince Jackson sent happy birthday wishes to the US musician on Tuesday.

One of the most influential musicians thanks to his era-defining albums and live performances, Jackson died in 2009 aged 50 following an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol.

Writing on Instagram, Prince said: “Happy birthday dad. I miss you and I love you. You may be gone but not forgotten. You’re in our hearts each and every day.”

The eldest of Jackson’s three children, he also shared an image of himself alongside the Thriller singer in a kitchen.

Prince shares his mother, Jackson’s second wife Debbie Rowe, with model, singer and actress Paris.

Bigi, the youngest, who had been known as Blanket, was born to an anonymous surrogate mother.

An upcoming biopic, titled Michael – which will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, will tell the story of the late singer.

Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, will star as the King of Pop and the film is set to be his acting debut.

The movie, scripted by Gladiator and The Aviator screenwriter John Logan, is being produced with the co-operation of the singer’s estate.