Anne Hathaway, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens lead stars at CFDA Awards

Anne Hathaway, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens have attended a leading fashion event in New York.

Hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), and known as the ‘Oscars of fashion’, the event celebrates the best in fashion.

The show was hosted by actress Anne Hathaway (Evan Agostini/AP)

The night’s dress code was ‘American black tie’, with celebrities from across fashion, film, music and more walking the carpet at the American Museum of Natural History.

On Monday night, the CFDA Awards saw tennis star Williams take home the prize for Fashion Icon.

Serena Williams took home the award for Fashion Icon (Evan Agostini/AP)

The 42-year-old, who wore New York-based designer Thom Browne, donned a dramatic glittering black dress and voluminous shawl, paired with a statement diamond necklace.

“I knew when I was a little girl that I was different, so I explored fashion and style as a way to distinguish myself,” Williams said in her acceptance speech.

“In many ways for me, the tennis courts became my runway, and the US Open was my own New York Fashion Week.”

Kim Kardashian presented an award (Evan Agostini/AP)

Kim Kardashian presented Williams with the award, while dressed in a pared-back black textured outfit by Chrome Hearts, with a high neck and her hair in a loose Nineties-inspired updo.

The Devil Wears Prada star Hathaway, who wore clothes made by American designer Ralph Lauren, hosted the award show.

Gwyneth Paltrow accepted the Fashion Award for Innovation on behalf of her wellness and lifestyle company, Goop (Evan Agostini/AP)

Her garments included an acid wash skirt with a long train and a midnight blue bustier.

Gwyneth Paltrow accepted the Fashion Award for Innovation on behalf of her wellness and lifestyle company, Goop.

Demi Moore sparkled in a sequinned outfit (Evan Agostini/AP)

The Iron Man star wore an all-black outfit from her brand’s G Label. This was one of the more understated looks of the night: a black turtleneck paired with a maxi skirt with a leg slit.

Catherine Holstein of Khaite won American womenswear designer of the year, Willy Chavarria was awarded American menswear designer of the year, while Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson – who helms JW Anderson and Loewe – won the international prize.

Sequins were a big theme for the night ahead of the festive party season with Demi Moore wearing a shimmering silver strapless gown by Carolina Herrera, with her long hair left loose.

Martha Stewart and Dennis Basso (Evan Agostini/AP)

Martha Stewart gave a more Gothic spin on the sequin trend, in a shimmering all-black Dennis Basso suit.

Vanessa Hudgens looked dramatic in gothic Vera Wang (Evan Agostini/AP)

Hudgens had one of the most dramatic looks of the night – a gothic take on bridalwear by Vera Wang, who was awarded the Board of Directors’ Tribute on the night.

The High School Musical star wore a black ballgown with a strapless bodice, matching opera gloves and an impressive puff skirt.

Karlie Kloss took inspiration from the 80s (Evan Agostini/AP)

Continuing with the theme of head-to-toe black was supermodel Karlie Kloss, wearing Thom Browne – who is currently the chairman of the CFDA.

Kloss – who gave birth to her second child in July – wore an 80s-inspired turtleneck midi dress with power shoulders and dark hair to match.

Emily Ratajkowski was nominated for the best American womenswear designer award (Evan Agostini/AP)

Model Emily Ratajkowski donned a dress by Tory Burch, who was nominated for the best American womenswear designer award.

Ratajkowski was one of the few celebrities who was experimenting with colour at the event, in a lemon-draped mini dress and matching shoes.

Ashley Graham will appear on the cover of Vogue Brazil (Photo by Evan Agostini/AP)

Ashley Graham – who has just been revealed as Vogue Brazil’s latest cover star – tapped into the trend for turtleneck gowns in a black-and-white printed dress with built-in fingerless gloves.

Naomi Watts opted for a plunging neckline and puffed sleeves from Carolina Herrera (Evan Agostini/AP)

Actress Naomi Watts – who will star as Babe Paley in season two of Ryan Murphy’s show Feud, depicting writer Truman Capote and his group of socialite friends, due next year – wore a black dress from Carolina Herrera.

The fashion-forward garment had a plunging neckline and tulle puffed sleeves.