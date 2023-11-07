Anne Hathaway, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens lead stars at CFDA Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anne Hathaway, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens lead stars at CFDA Awards

By Press Association
Anne Hathaway at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Anne Hathaway, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens have attended a leading fashion event in New York.

Hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), and known as the ‘Oscars of fashion’, the event celebrates the best in fashion.

Anne Hathaway at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards
The show was hosted by actress Anne Hathaway (Evan Agostini/AP)

The night’s dress code was ‘American black tie’, with celebrities from across fashion, film, music and more walking the carpet at the American Museum of Natural History.

On Monday night, the CFDA Awards saw tennis star Williams take home the prize for Fashion Icon.

Serena Williams at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards
Serena Williams took home the award for Fashion Icon (Evan Agostini/AP)

The 42-year-old, who wore New York-based designer Thom Browne, donned a dramatic glittering black dress and voluminous shawl, paired with a statement diamond necklace.

“I knew when I was a little girl that I was different, so I explored fashion and style as a way to distinguish myself,” Williams said in her acceptance speech.

“In many ways for me, the tennis courts became my runway, and the US Open was my own New York Fashion Week.”

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards
Kim Kardashian presented an award (Evan Agostini/AP)

Kim Kardashian presented Williams with the award, while dressed in a pared-back black textured outfit by Chrome Hearts, with a high neck and her hair in a loose Nineties-inspired updo.

The Devil Wears Prada star Hathaway, who wore clothes made by American designer Ralph Lauren, hosted the award show.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards
Gwyneth Paltrow accepted the Fashion Award for Innovation on behalf of her wellness and lifestyle company, Goop (Evan Agostini/AP)

Her garments included an acid wash skirt with a long train and a midnight blue bustier.

Gwyneth Paltrow accepted the Fashion Award for Innovation on behalf of her wellness and lifestyle company, Goop.

Demi Moore at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards
Demi Moore sparkled in a sequinned outfit (Evan Agostini/AP)

The Iron Man star wore an all-black outfit from her brand’s G Label. This was one of the more understated looks of the night: a black turtleneck paired with a maxi skirt with a leg slit.

Catherine Holstein of Khaite won American womenswear designer of the year, Willy Chavarria was awarded American menswear designer of the year, while Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson – who helms JW Anderson and Loewe – won the international prize.

Sequins were a big theme for the night ahead of the festive party season with Demi Moore wearing a shimmering silver strapless gown by Carolina Herrera, with her long hair left loose.

Martha Stewart (R) and Dennis Basso2023 CFDA Fashion Awards
Martha Stewart and Dennis Basso (Evan Agostini/AP)

Martha Stewart gave a more Gothic spin on the sequin trend, in a shimmering all-black Dennis Basso suit.

Vanessa Hudgens at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards
Vanessa Hudgens looked dramatic in gothic Vera Wang (Evan Agostini/AP)

Hudgens had one of the most dramatic looks of the night – a gothic take on bridalwear by Vera Wang, who was awarded the Board of Directors’ Tribute on the night.

The High School Musical star wore a black ballgown with a strapless bodice, matching opera gloves and an impressive puff skirt.

Karlie Kloss at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards
Karlie Kloss took inspiration from the 80s (Evan Agostini/AP)

Continuing with the theme of head-to-toe black was supermodel Karlie Kloss, wearing Thom Browne – who is currently the chairman of the CFDA.

Kloss – who gave birth to her second child in July – wore an 80s-inspired turtleneck midi dress with power shoulders and dark hair to match.

Emily Ratajkowski at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards
Emily Ratajkowski was nominated for the best American womenswear designer award (Evan Agostini/AP)

Model Emily Ratajkowski donned a dress by Tory Burch, who was nominated for the best American womenswear designer award.

Ratajkowski was one of the few celebrities who was experimenting with colour at the event, in a lemon-draped mini dress and matching shoes.

Ashley Graham at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards
Ashley Graham will appear on the cover of Vogue Brazil (Photo by Evan Agostini/AP)

Ashley Graham – who has just been revealed as Vogue Brazil’s latest cover star – tapped into the trend for turtleneck gowns in a black-and-white printed dress with built-in fingerless gloves.

Naomi Watts at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards
Naomi Watts opted for a plunging neckline and puffed sleeves from Carolina Herrera (Evan Agostini/AP)

Actress Naomi Watts – who will star as Babe Paley in season two of Ryan Murphy’s show Feud, depicting writer Truman Capote and his group of socialite friends, due next year – wore a black dress from Carolina Herrera.

The fashion-forward garment had a plunging neckline and tulle puffed sleeves.