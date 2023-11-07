Jeremy Renner reveals list of treatments he received after snowplough accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeremy Renner reveals list of treatments he received after snowplough accident

By Press Association
Jeremy Renner has been using an anti-gravity treadmill and strengthening exercises during his recovery (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Jeremy Renner has been using an anti-gravity treadmill and strengthening exercises during his recovery (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner has revealed the list of treatments that he has undergone following a serious incident earlier this year.

The Hawkeye star, 52, was injured by his own six-tonne snowploughing machine on January 1 while trying to help a family member.

He has since kept his fans updated on his recovery, which has included using an anti-gravity treadmill and strengthening exercises.

In a recent post on Instagram, Renner wrote: “I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … everyday, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on…. BUT

“My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all. #loveandtitanium.”

Back in January, Renner was left with significant injuries when he was accidentally run over while trying to help his nephew.

Marvel Studio’s Hawkeye special screening – London
Jeremy Renner has starred in the Disney+ series Hawkeye (Ian West/PA)

A police report said Alexander Fries was trying to free his car from the snow when the plough began to roll down the hill.

Renner was air-lifted to hospital in Reno, Nevada, and spent some time in an intensive care unit (ICU).

He previously revealed that he broke over 30 bones while trying to stop the PistenBully vehicle.

Known for the Marvel film The Avengers in which he plays the superhero archer Hawkeye, he has also starred in a Disney+ series of the same name as his character.

Renner has also received Oscar nods for his roles in war film The Hurt Locker and drama The Town.