Jamie Foxx ‘confident’ sexual assault lawsuit will be dismissed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Jamie Foxx ‘confident’ sexual assault lawsuit will be dismissed

By Press Association
Jamie Foxx is ‘confident’ sexual assault lawsuit will be dismissed (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jamie Foxx is ‘confident’ sexual assault lawsuit will be dismissed (Matt Crossick/PA)

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx is “confident” a sexual assault lawsuit against him will be dropped, his spokesperson said.

The Academy Award winner, 55, intends to file a malicious prosecution lawsuit against the woman and her lawyers who have made the claims after a “nearly identical” lawsuit was dismissed in Brooklyn in 2020.

It comes after a lawsuit was filed at the New York Supreme Court, alleging in the summer of 2015 Foxx grabbed a woman by the arm and pulled her to the “secluded” back of the rooftop where there was “heinous touching and sexual assault”.

Jamie Foxx
A lawsuit was filed at the New York Supreme Court against Jamie Foxx (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“The alleged incident never happened,” a spokesperson for Foxx told the PA news agency.

“In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter.

“The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again.

“And once they are, Mr Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for refiling this frivolous action.”

The lawsuit claims the woman suffered “severe emotional distress and anxiety” as well as post-traumatic stress disorder after the alleged incident at Catch NYC and rooftop eight years ago.

It alleges that Foxx – real name Eric Bishop – was “operating through his position as a well-known celebrity”.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe in court documents, is also suing the rooftop bar and its owner Mark Birnbaum, alleging they were “negligent” and “failed to use reasonable care to prevent the acts described” in the lawsuit.

It comes as the New York Adult Survivors Act expired on Thursday.

It was a law passed last year which allows a temporary window for those who allege sexual assault to file past the state’s normal deadlines.