Beyonce shares ‘first look’ teaser at Renaissance film featuring unseen footage

Beyonce has shared a first look of her Renaissance film, which chronicles her 39-date world tour.

The trailer shows clips with her husband Jay-Z and children, Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, alongside unseen backstage footage and film of her onstage during the tour.

Narrating the teaser, the US popstar says: “I have nothing to prove to anyone at this point.

“We are creating our own world. This is my reward. Nobody can take that away from me.”

The trailer starts with footage of Beyonce teaching her son Rumi “a trick” on how to turn a camera around to get the perfect shot, as well as footage with her children and husband travelling on a buggy-style vehicle.

Behind-the-scenes footage also shows her in a circle with her crew and running on a beach wearing a burgundy swimsuit.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce charts the singer’s tour of her 2022 Grammy-winning album, sharing concert footage from its launch in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

It is being released directly by AMC, without studio involvement, with a minimum run of four weeks, the movie theatre chain previously said.

Beyonce’s previous films include the acclaimed 2019 Netflix movie Homecoming, which captured her Coachella performance in 2018.

The upcoming film follows in the footsteps of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.