Home Entertainment Music

Beyonce’s mother rebuffs accusations singer ‘lightened skin’ for film premiere

By Press Association
Beyonce’s mother rebuffs accusations singer ‘lightened skin’ for film premiere (Andrew White/Live Nation/PA)
Tina Knowles has defended daughter Beyonce against “racist” comments which accused Beyonce of “lightening her skin” for the premiere of film Renaissance.

The mother-of-two said she was “sick and tired of people attacking her” after critics took to social media to condemn Beyonce’s premiere look, which saw her sporting platinum blond hair and a silver corseted dress with matching gloves.

Ms Knowles said Beyonce would be “pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up” as she defended the singer on Instagram over the comments.

Posting a video montage of Beyonce over the top of her song Brown Skin Girl, Ms Knowles wrote: “Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid, ignorant, self-hating, racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white.

“She does a film, called the Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?

“How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy?

“Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown.”

Ms Knowles claimed a US outlet had contacted Beyonce’s hairstylist for a statement about the allegations, which she said “made my blood boil”.

“I am sick and tired of people attacking her,” she continued.

“Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience.

“Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork.”

Ms Knowles said Beyonce “helps people whenever she can”, as well as lifting up and promoting “black women and underdogs at all times”.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce charts the singer’s 39-date world tour of her 2022 Grammy-winning album, sharing concert footage from its launch in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

The film premiered at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday.