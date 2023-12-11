Jennifer Aniston texted Matthew Perry on day of death: He was happy and healthy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jennifer Aniston texted Matthew Perry on day of death: He was happy and healthy

By Press Association
Jennifer Aniston texted Matthew Perry on day of death: He was happy and healthy (Terence Patrick/HBO Max/PA)
Jennifer Aniston texted Matthew Perry on day of death: He was happy and healthy (Terence Patrick/HBO Max/PA)

Jennifer Aniston said she texted Matthew Perry on the morning of his death and he was happy, healthy, and “not in pain”.

The actress, who played Rachel Green opposite Perry as sarcastic and witty Chandler Bing in US sitcom Friends, said that Perry was “getting in shape” before his death at the age of 54 on October 28.

“He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking,” Aniston told Variety when asked how Perry would want to be remembered.

“He was happy — that’s all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.

“…I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one.

“I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

Aniston said the messages of love from around the world after the news of his death broke were “so beautiful”.

“I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was,” the 54-year-old said.

“I also have to say I think Matthew Perry’s dialect, his way of speaking, created a whole different world. We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy.”

While Reese Witherspoon, who guest-starred on Friends as Aniston’s on-screen sister Jill Green, said the cast of Friends “were so close”.

The 47-year-old said: “It’s incredible what was born of those friendships, and how you guys have always taken care of each other for years and years.

“It’s really beautiful and set standards for our business, as well, with the way you respected each other. I feel lucky that I got to be on that show and I walked in like Alice in Wonderland, watching the most popular cast do this whole thing.

“I remember going home and going, oh, they’re in another league. They’re on another planet on comedy levels that I’ve never seen my entire life, pivoting on a dime and working on each other’s energy and it was extraordinary.”