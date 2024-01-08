Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner make first official appearance at Globes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner make first official appearance at Globes

By Press Association
Timothee Chalamet arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Timothee Chalamet has made his first official public appearance with Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globe Awards, where he was nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy.

The Wonka star, sporting an all-black ensemble with a glittering jacket, appeared alongside Jenner during the 81st ceremony in Los Angeles, as she was captured twiddling his necklace as the couple stared into each other’s eyes.

It comes after the pair first went public with their romance in September, after being spotted getting intimate at a Beyonce concert.

Chalamet, who has been nominated for three Golden Globe awards during his career including for 2017’s Call Me By Your Name, was beaten to the prize for best actor in a musical or comedy by Paul Giamatti for his role in The Holdovers.

US actor Giamatti, who plays teacher Paul Hunham in the 2023 film, dedicated the award to teachers.

During the ceremony, Chalamet and Jenner, who found fame on reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, were pictured in their matching black outfits holding hands at the table.

The 26-year-old, who reached billionaire status as a makeup entrepreneur with her brand Kylie Cosmetics, shares two children with US rapper Travis Scott.