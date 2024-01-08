Golden Globes – winners in full

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Golden Globes – winners in full

By Press Association
Margot Robbie arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Best Motion Picture – Drama – Oppenheimer

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Poor Things

Best Motion Picture – Animated – The Boy and the Heron

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement – Barbie

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language – Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama – Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama – Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Director — Motion Picture – Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture -Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Song – Motion Picture – What Was I Made For? from Barbie by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

Best Original Score –Oppenheimer

Best Television Series – Drama -Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy – The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Beef

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama – Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama – Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy – Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy – Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television -Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television – Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon