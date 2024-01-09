Jon Favreau to direct and produce new Star Wars film The Mandalorian And Grogu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jon Favreau to direct and produce new Star Wars film The Mandalorian And Grogu

By Press Association
The Mandalorian And Grogu (Lucasfilm Ltd/Walt Disney Studios)
The Mandalorian And Grogu (Lucasfilm Ltd/Walt Disney Studios)

A new Star Wars film starring the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda from director-producer Jon Favreau has been announced.

Dubbed a “perfect fit for the big screen”, details of the new film titled The Mandalorian And Grogu are currently under wraps, but it has been confirmed that production will begin in 2024.

The film will see The Mandalorian TV series creator Favreau return to direct and produce, alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni who will both serve as producers.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said.

“The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

While Kennedy said: “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”

Favreau previously created the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, which follows a bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal who protects Grogu, best known as Baby Yoda.

It has not yet known whether Pascal will return to the role.

It also marks the first Star Wars film since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.