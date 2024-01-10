Tom Cruise signs deal with Warner Bros to produce original and franchise films

Tom Cruise has signed a new deal with Warner Bros Discovery to develop, produce and star in original and franchise theatrical films in 2024.

The collaboration marks a return to Warner Bros for Cruise, whose films with the studio include 2014’s Edge Of Tomorrow with Emily Blunt, Rock Of Ages, released in 2012 alongside Russell Brand, and 1999’s Eyes Wide Shut with Nicole Kidman.

The announcement said Top Gun star Cruise and his production company will have offices on the Warner Bros Discovery lot in Burbank, California.

“I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience,” Cruise said.

“I look forward to making great movies together.”

Warner Bros motion picture group’s chief executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said they are “thrilled” to be working with Cruise, who they described as “an absolute legend in the film industry”.

A statement added: “Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with (Warner Bros Discovery chief executive) David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros Discovery team, he said to us, ‘We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros’.

“Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on screen in the years ahead.”