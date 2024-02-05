China markets slump to five-year lows as small investors promised protection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
China markets slump to five-year lows as small investors promised protection

By Press Association
An electronic screen displaying stock prices at a brokerage house in Hangzhou in east China’s Zhejiang province on Monday (Chinatopix via AP)
Chinese shares gyrated on Monday, sinking to five-year lows after market regulators sought to reassure jittery investors with a promise to crack down on stock price manipulation and “malicious short selling”.

Shares in Shanghai and the smaller market in Shenzhen, near Hong Kong, swung between big losses and small gains throughout the day. The markets have languished on heavy selling of property shares, which are enduring a slump in the property market.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission held a meeting on Sunday focused on stabilising the markets, state-run Chinese media reported. A notice on its website appeared designed to reassure individual investors who account for more than half of trading volume.

It vowed to crack down with harsh punishment for insider trading and other violations.

“We must sincerely listen to the voices of the broad numbers of investors, respond to their concerns and protect their rights as investors,” the CSRC said in a notice.

Those promises followed comments by various top officials on the need to restore market stability.

The head of the economic crimes unit of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the country’s top public prosecutor’s office, was interviewed by the Securities Times, a publication of the ruling Communist Party’s People’s daily.

“Protecting the rights of investors is the top priority,” said Zhang Xiaojin. “We will continue to increase the intensity of punishing financial crimes in key areas, and severely crack down on crimes that seriously disrupt the order of the capital market in accordance with the law.”

Market observers said there were signs on Monday that the authorities had, as is often the case, ordered big institutional investors to step up buying of state-owned banks and other heavyweights. Many of those shares saw strong gains.

The Industrial & Commercial Bank of China gained 2.3%, Bank of China rose 2.8% and the Agricultural Bank of China rose 2%. But overall, shares still mostly lost ground, and technology stocks were among the biggest decliners.

China Economy
Chinese shares gyrated on Monday, after stock market regulators sought to reassure jittery investors with a promise to crack down on stock price manipulation (Andy Wong/AP)

The Shenzhen Component index lost 1.1% after dipping as much as 4.4%. The Shanghai Composite index shed 1% to 2,702.19, having lost 3.5% earlier.

“The situation in the Chinese equity market appears tumultuous, reflecting broader concerns about regulatory uncertainty and government intervention,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a report.

“Despite attempts by state authorities to stabilise the market, investor sentiment remains fragile, reflecting deep-seated concerns about the reliability of government policies and the regulatory framework,” Mr Innes said.

Wilder swings were seen in the CSI 1000 index, an exchange-traded fund that fell as much as 8.7% on Monday before regaining some of the losses to close down 6.2%. The CSI 1000 is often used to track so-called “snowball derivatives”, investment products that can pay big gains but also can result in exaggerated losses.

Markets were calmer in Hong Kong. The benchmark Hang Seng index, which has also recently seen significant losses, edged 0.2% lower, to 15,510.01.

Chinese companies have lost billions of dollars worth of market value as investors shifted away from the markets in Hong Kong and the mainland in search of better returns. Tokyo’s benchmark, the Nikkei 225 index, is trading at near 35-year highs, though that is partly due to changes in investment rules that are drawing money into the market.

Apart from the troubles in China’s property market, where developers are struggling to repair their balance sheets after the government cracked down on excessive borrowing several years ago, a slowing of China’s economy, the world’s second largest, has also taken a toll.

Uncertainty over tensions with Washington is not helping. Former president Donald Trump has threatened to impose 60% tariffs on imports of Chinese products at a time when the US is already curbing Beijing’s access to advanced computer chips and other strategically sensitive technologies.

In 2018, Mr Trump started a trade war by vastly raising tariffs on Chinese imports. China retaliated with tariffs on US goods, and the tariffs on both sides remain to this day.