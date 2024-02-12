Beyonce announces ‘country-themed’ Renaissance Act II during Super Bowl advert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beyonce announces ‘country-themed’ Renaissance Act II during Super Bowl advert

By Press Association
Beyonce announces ‘country-themed’ Renaissance Act II album during Super Bowl (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Beyonce announces ‘country-themed’ Renaissance Act II album during Super Bowl (Andrew Harnik/AP)

US superstar Beyonce has released two tracks from the second act of her Renaissance project, after teasing the new music during a Super Bowl advert.

The pop singer appeared in a Verizon advert during the Super Bowl game where she attempts to break the internet – inventing a “Beyonc-AI” robot, launching Bar-Bey, and flying a rocket to deliver the first performance from space.

At the end of the advert, Beyonce tells co-star Tony Hale: “Okay, they ready. Drop the new music.”

Beyonce, who watched the Super Bowl game in Las Vegas alongside her husband Jay-Z and daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, posted a video on her Instagram teasing “Act ii” moments after the advert aired.

The new music, which appears to lean into a country theme, is set to be released on March 29.

The 42-year-old then released two songs titled Texas Hold ‘Em, referencing the poker game named after the singer’s home state, and 16 Carriages.

Fans have eagerly been anticipating a new project from Beyonce, who initially released Act i: Renaissance in July 2022, later revealing it was part of a three-act project.

In December, Beyonce released a new single titled My House to commemorate the “opening weekend” of the Renaissance tour film which followed the music superstar on her 39-date world tour of the Grammy-winning album.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce was a box office success, following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift with The Eras Tour film.

The music announcement comes months after the childhood home of Beyonce was saved from burning down after emergency crews were called to the Texan house on Christmas Day.

Beyonce’s family bought the home in 1982 and lived there until she was five years old.