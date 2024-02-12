Boy critically injured in Texas megachurch shooting is ‘son of suspect’, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Boy critically injured in Texas megachurch shooting is ‘son of suspect’, police say

By Press Association
Police officers watch over churchgoers outside Lakewood Church, Texas after a reported shooting during a Spanish church service (Karen Warren/AP)
A young boy who was critically injured in a shooting at a Texas megachurch is the son of the attacker, police have said.

Officers identified the assailant, who opened fire during a service at celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church on Sunday, as 36-year-old Genesse Ivonne Moreno.

Moreno was named in an affidavit seeking a search warrant for a home in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston where the attack took place.

Church Shooting Texas
A woman holds her face as she waits with others outside Lakewood Church, Texas following a shooting on Sunday (Karen Warren/AP)

The warrant was released by the Montgomery County district attorney’s office on Monday.

Police said Moreno had a history of mental illness, including being placed under emergency detention in 2016.

Investigators have not yet established a motive for the attack.

Church Shooting Texas
Emergency vehicles line up outside Lakewood Church (Kirk Sides/AP)

Moreno used an AR-style rifle before being killed by off-duty security officers, police said.

They added that Moreno’s son remains in a critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

It is understood the boy, who is thought to be five-years-old, entered the church with the attacker.

A man in his 50s was also injured after being shot in the hip.

Mr Osteen took the helm of Lakewood Church after John Osteen, his father and the church’s founding pastor, passed away in 1999.

The 60-year-old is a leader of what is known as the prosperity gospel, a belief that God wants his followers to be wealthy and healthy.

He is the author of several best-selling books, including, Your Best Life Now: 7 Steps to Living at Your Full Potential.

His televised services reach about 100 countries and renovating his church’s arena cost nearly 100 million dollars (£79.1 million).

Mr Osteen said the violence could have been “worse” if the shooting had happened during the earlier and larger late Sunday morning service.