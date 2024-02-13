Ukraine ‘will need $9 billion’ to rebuild tourism industry after war with Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukraine ‘will need $9 billion’ to rebuild tourism industry after war with Russia

By Press Association
Ukraine will need over nine billion dollars (£7.1 billion) over the next decade in order to rebuild its cultural sites and tourism industry following Russia’s invasion and war, the United Nations’ cultural agency has said.

Unesco estimated that the country’s interlinked culture and tourism sector have lost over 19 billion dollars (£15 billion) in revenue during the war which started two years ago this month.

The agency said the fighting has damaged 341 cultural sites across Ukraine at a cost of 3.5 billion dollars (£3.7 billion) including in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and the cities of Lviv in the west and Odesa in the south.

“The cathedral of Odesa is one example of a site that was gravely damaged,” said Chiara Dezzi Bardeschi, who heads the Unesco office in Ukraine.

“It’s a symbol of all the community… with deep spiritual and historical meaning.”

In July 2023, Unesco strongly condemned a “brazen attack carried out by the Russian forces” against historic buildings in the centre of Odesa, an area the agency designated last year as an endangered world heritage site.

The attack claimed at least two lives and damaged several sites, including the 18th century Transfiguration Cathedral, the main Orthodox church in Odesa.

Unesco said the intentional destruction of cultural heritage sites, including religious buildings and artifacts, may amount to a war crime.

The International Criminal Court first brought war crimes charges involving purposeful attacks on historic religious monuments and buildings in a case involving Mali in 2015.