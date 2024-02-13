England flanker Tom Curry refuses to set comeback date after major hip surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England flanker Tom Curry refuses to set comeback date after major hip surgery

By Press Association
England’s Tom Curry is refusing to set a date for his return (PA)
England flanker Tom Curry is refusing to set a date for his return after undergoing major hip surgery that is expected to rule him out until next season.

Curry’s last match was the bronze final victory over Argentina at last autumn’s World Cup and upon returning home, he learned that he needed a six-hour operation to address arthritic change and tears to the labrum and cartilage.

The 25-year-old back row describes the extent of the damage as “a car crash”, but with the surgery deemed a success he is now progressing through his rehabilitation programme.

“In terms of coming back to play, I still don’t really know. It’s day by day,” Curry told Sale Sharks TV.

“The next month is just taking it day by day. Every week it gets better and better. The tough thing is thinking too far ahead and that’s why I need to take each day as it comes.

“Every day I’ll give it 100 per cent and be really grateful that I can do this and then we’ll see.

“If you take a step and your hip feels bad, your mood goes down. If you do that and your hip feels good, your mood goes up. So it is about trying to get rid of all that stuff and keeping it as simple as possible.”

England are expected to add Manu Tuilagi, Ollie Lawrence, George Martin and Luke Cowan-Dickie to their squad when they gather in south west London for their fallow week training camp.

All four have been prevented from taking part in the opening two rounds of the Guinness Six Nations because of injury but they will come into contention for the Calcutta Cup showdown with Scotland on February 24.