Zendaya, JLo, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth announced as Met Gala co-chairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Zendaya, JLo, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth announced as Met Gala co-chairs

By Press Association
Jennifer Lopez has been announced as one of four co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Lopez has been announced as one of four co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Zendaya will join Vogue’s Dame Anna Wintour as co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala, the magazine and the Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed on Thursday.

The dress code has also been revealed as “The Garden of Time”.

The gala, which takes place at the Met each year, features a star-studded crowd that ascends the grand steps each year on the first Monday in May for the splashy benefit.

The dress code ties into the theme of this year’s gala, which aligns with the spring exhibition at the Met’s Costume Institute.

This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. The reference is not to the fairytale, though, but to treasured garments from the vast collection at the Costume Institute — some too fragile to hang upright.

Museum curators will place them in glass cases, like Sleeping Beauty herself.

Curator Andrew Bolton, who masterminds the Met’s blockbuster fashion exhibits, said at a preview in November that he was looking for a way to literally breathe life into a collection of 33,000 pieces, many of which are never seen.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Zendaya will also sit on the panel alongside Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and Dame Anna Wintour (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

He has chosen about 250 of them, and will organise the show around themes of land, sea and sky.

The gala is a fundraiser for the institute, bringing in the bulk of its annual budget.

Dame Anna is the force behind the gala, which to date has raised more than 223.5 million dollars (£177.6 million), according to the Met.

The carpet beforehand is one of the biggest pop culture spectacles of the year with stars like Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Billy Porter and Rihanna wearing outfits tailored to the night’s theme.

This year, the gala will be held on May 6.

Graham Norton Show – London
It will be the first Gala for Marvel star Chris Hemsworth (Isabel Infantes/PA)

This is Bad Bunny’s third year at the gala and the first for Hemsworth.

Lopez has been on the guest list 13 times and Zendaya five.

Honorary chairs are Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

TikTok is the gala’s sponsor, with support from Loewe.

The exhibit at the Met Museum will run from May 10 until September 2 2024.