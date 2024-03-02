Darwin Nunez snatches last-gasp win for leaders Liverpool at Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Darwin Nunez snatches last-gasp win for leaders Liverpool at Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
Darwin Nunez celebrates at the final whistle (Mike Egerton/PA)
Darwin Nunez celebrates at the final whistle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Darwin Nunez marked his return to action with a stoppage-time winner to snatch Premier League leaders Liverpool a 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest.

The Uruguay striker headed home in the ninth minute of added time to lift Jurgen Klopp’s injury-hit side four points clear at the top of the table.

It appeared that three games in seven days had caught up with the Merseysiders, but Nunez’s last-gasp winner clinched them a first league win at the City Ground in almost 40 years and 14 matches.

It was cruel luck on Forest, who have now won only one of their last seven league games.

Divock Origi had Forest fans on the edge of their seats with the game’s first shot on goal in the 15th minute as his low 25-yard effort against his former club fizzed past Caoimhin Kelleher’s left-hand post.

Liverpool’s response was immediate, with the returning Luis Diaz’s angled drive being deflected for a corner before Forest should have taken the lead.

Origi’s precise pass sprang Anthony Elanga clear one-on-one with Kelleher, who saved brilliantly with his legs to deny the Sweden forward.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool – Premier League – The City Ground
Morgan Gibbs-White looks dejected during the Premier League clash (Mike Egerton/PA)

Forest defender Murillo then thwarted Diaz in front of goal as a high-tempo first half ebbed and flowed.

Recalled Forest goalkeeper Mats Selz kept Liverpool at bay at the start of the second period, saving from Andy Robertson, back in action after illness, and Alexis Mac Allister in quick succession.

Liverpool stepped up the pressure but were struggling to carve out chances and Klopp sent on Nunez for his first appearance in four matches along with Wataru Endo.

Teenager Bobby Clark made way for Nunez having made his first Premier League start, while Robertson went off for Japan midfielder Endo.

Nuno was quickly into the action, firing into the side-netting, but it was Forest who threatened to break the deadlock when Elanga’s first-time effort from Harry Toffolo’s cross was off target.

Liverpool teenager Jayden Danns made his first Premier League appearance as a late substitute for Cody Gakpo as the visitors pressed for a winner.

Forest skipper Ryan Yates brilliantly blocked Nunez’s shot on the edge of the box, but after Morgan Gibbs-White’s effort was blocked at the other end, Forest were punished for failing to clear a corner.

Mac Allister swung over a cross from the right and Nunez stole in between Forest’s defenders to secure Liverpool a sixth straight win in all competitions.