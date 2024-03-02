US driver rescued after crash leaves lorry dangling over side of bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

US driver rescued after crash leaves lorry dangling over side of bridge

By Press Association
The lorry was left dangling off the Clark Memorial Bridge over the Ohio River (Louisville Division of Fire via AP)
Dramatic photos have been released of the rescue of a US lorry driver after she crashed off the edge of a bridge.

The woman was pulled from her cab from over the side of the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge connecting Louisville, Kentucky, to southern Indiana.

She was unharmed but three other cars were involved in the crash, and two people were taken to hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Louisville firefighter Bryce Carden rescues the driver (Louisville Division of Fire via AP)

The truck was removed from the bridge at around 8pm on Friday and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The bridge carries about 24,000 vehicles a day over the Ohio River. Officials said at a press conference that the bridge is safe and passed an inspection last year, but acknowledged that its four lanes are relatively narrow.

The accident was reported shortly after noon on Friday.

Bryce Carden was praised for his bravery (Louisville Division of Fire via AP)

After that, it took about 40 minutes to set up a rope system and get a firefighter, Bryce Carden, ready to abseil down to the cab, hook the driver up to a safety harness and lift her safely back to the road, Louisville fire chief Brian O’Neill said.

In a social media post on Friday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg thanked “Carden and the other first responders who rushed to the scene today and bravely rescued the truck driver on the Clark Memorial Bridge. She is alive thanks to your heroic efforts”.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said engineers were conducting assessments and inspections of the bridge on Saturday morning.