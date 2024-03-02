Train carriages scattered along riverbank after Pennsylvania crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Train carriages scattered along riverbank after Pennsylvania crash

By Press Association
Trains derailed in Saucon Township (Nancy Run Fire Company via AP)
Three trains have been involved in a collision and derailment in eastern Pennsylvania that left carriages scattered along a riverbank.

Officials in Northampton County said the derailment was reported at about 7.15am on Saturday in Lower Saucon Township along the Lehigh River.

The township’s police chief, Thomas Barndt, said emergency personnel found “multiple trains derailed” but no reported injuries. No hazardous materials were involved and no evacuations were ordered.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said preliminary information indicates an eastbound Norfolk Southern train struck another Norfolk Southern train that had stopped on the same track.

Authorities said it was unclear how many carriages were involved but no injuries or hazardous materials were reported. (Nancy Run Fire Company via AP)

Wreckage spilled on to an adjacent track and was struck by a westbound Norfolk Southern train, the NTSB said.

Authorities said the collision led to the derailment of an unknown number of carriages but there were no reported injuries or release of hazardous materials.

A team “comprised of experts in train operations, signals and train control, mechanical systems, and human performance” was expected to arrive later in the day.

Nancy Run Fire Company posted pictures showing a number of carriages scattered along the riverbank and at least one partially in the water.

Mr Barndt said containment booms were deployed after diesel fuel spilled into the river. Norfolk Southern called it a small diesel fuel leak “common when locomotives are involved” that was contained with the booms and would be “vacuumed out”.

Norfolk Southern also said plastic pellets spilled from one carriage, predominantly on to the ground, and that would also be cleaned up. The company praised “the quick, professional response by local emergency agencies”.

Gary Weiland, who lives across the river in Bethlehem Township, told The (Allentown) Morning Call he initially heard what sounded like a crash, then a period of quiet followed by the sound of another crash.

“As the second one was happening, I went upstairs and looked out the window and saw a splash. I said to my wife, ‘I think a train derailed.’” Mr Weiland said.