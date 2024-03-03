Ireland’s Shane Lowry and England’s David Skinns share lead in Florida

Ireland’s Shane Lowry and England’s David Skinns both shot a five-under-par 66 to share the lead heading into the final round of the Cognizant Classic.

American Austin Eckroat is alongside them on 13-under-par at the PGA National in Florida – three clear of the chasing pack.

Former Open champion Lowry is looking for his third PGA Tour victory, while Skinns is yet to finish in the top 10 on the PGA Tour.

Lowry said he enjoys the “tough golf” after rain and wind made conditions difficult.

“I like when everything is on the line a lot out there,” Lowry said.

“I feel like I just know how to play the golf course. I feel like I’ve figured it out.”

Skinns hit five birdies without a blemish while Lowry mixed six birdies with a bogey.

Among five players three shots off the pace are Scotland’s Martin Laird – who hit seven birdies in a third-round 66 – and Australian Min Woo Lee.

Rory McIlroy, who started the day tied with Lowry and Skinns, dropped six shots off the pace with a 72.