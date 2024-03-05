Tumbleweeds roll in and blanket parts of US city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tumbleweeds roll in and blanket parts of US city

By Press Association
Workers clean up tumbleweeds in South Jordan, Utah (Brady McCombs/AP)

The gnarled icon of the Old West – ominously featured in movies as gunslingers square-off on dusty streets and townsfolk shake behind curtained windows – rolled in over the weekend and kept rolling until blanketing some homes and streets in parts of Utah.

Crews on Tuesday continued to plough, load and haul the twisted and dried tumbleweeds from neighbourhoods in South Jordan, four days after scores of the beachball-sized plants were bounced in by heavy winds.

“People woke up Saturday morning and it looked like these huge walls had been erected made of tumbleweed,” said Dawn Ramsey, South Jordan’s mayor. “We had entire streets in some of our neighbourhoods completely blocked. They wrapped around homes.”

Saturday’s tumbleweed takeover of South Jordan is not isolated, but it is also not a fiendish plan by the invasive Russian thistle to conquer the western United States.

Tumbleweeds appeared in front of homes in South Jordan, Utah (Brady McCombs/AP)

Instead, the occurrences are due to combinations of seasonal wet and dry weather, the death cycle of the plants and strong gusts that propel them.

Native to south-eastern Russia and western Siberia, the Russian thistle and other plants like it are believed to have been introduced into the US by Russian immigrants as a contaminant in flax seed, according to a tumbleweed abatement programme through the Los Angeles County Department of Agriculture.

They start out as live, green plants that soak up rainwater and grow. As the soil dries, the thistle dies and detaches from the root. The ball then is moved around by the wind and breezes.

“All through the night and through the early morning we had high winds,” said Chris Williams, who lives in South Jordan and used his aerial drone to take video and photos of the tumbleweed.

A suburb of Salt Lake City was inundated with tumbleweeds (Brady McCombs/AP)

“They were gathering everywhere, under cars and trucks and trailers. We’ve seen tumbleweed in the area before (but) that was an anomaly.”

Many people used shovels to remove the tumbleweed from in front of their homes, he added.

“I don’t think anybody was in real harm,” said Mr Williams, 65. “I still think you could walk through them if you had to. Tumbleweeds are not real heavy.”

In 2014, mini-storms of tumbleweeds swamped the drought-stricken prairie of southern Colorado, blocking rural roads and irrigation canals, and briefly barricading homes and a school. Parts of Victorville, California, nearly were buried in 2018 by large balls of the dried weeds.

Crews had nearly completed the clean-up on Tuesday afternoon as about 13 loads of tumbleweed had been taken to landfill.