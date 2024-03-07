China accuses US of devising tactics to suppress country’s rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
China accuses US of devising tactics to suppress country’s rise

By Press Association
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi (Ng Han Guan/AP)
China’s foreign minister has accused the US of devising tactics to suppress China’s rise and criticised the Biden administration for adding more Chinese companies to its sanctions lists.

Wang Yi, speaking to media during the annual meeting of China’s legislature on Thursday, said relations with the US have improved since presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden met in November, but America has not fulfilled its promises.

He said: “If the US always says one thing and does another, where is its credibility as a major power? If the US gets nervous and anxious when it hears the word China, where is its confidence as a major power?”

“If the US is obsessed with suppressing China, it will eventually harm itself.”

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference at the National People’s Congress in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Mr Wang returned to the foreign minister’s post last summer after his successor, Qin Gang, was abruptly dismissed without explanation after a half year on the job.

Analysts had speculated the ruling Communist Party might use the week-long meeting of the National People’s Congress to name a new foreign minister, but that appeared off the table after an agenda released on the eve of the opening session did not include personnel changes.

Mr Wang accused the United States, without mentioning it by name, of stirring up trouble in Taiwan and the South China Sea.

China says that self-governing Taiwan is part of China and should be under its control, and it claims a wide swath of the South China Sea, putting it at odds with the Philippines, Vietnam and other south-east Asian neighbours.

The Philippines and the US have accused China of aggressive tactics in trying to block Philippines ships from reaching reefs and other outcroppings that both sides claim, most recently in a collision between coast guard vessels of both countries this week.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi listens to a question (Ng Han Guan/AP)

“For unreasonable provocations, we will take just countermeasures,” Mr Wang said. “We also advise certain countries outside the region not to stir up trouble, choose sides and not to become disruptors and troublemakers in the South China Sea.”

He said countries that insist on maintaining official ties with Taiwan are interfering in China’s domestic affairs.

Most countries, including the United States, do not have diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but China objects to visits by US politicians to the island and US sales of military equipment for its defence.

China will continue to work for peaceful reunification with Taiwan, Mr Wang said, but warned that anyone who supports independence for Taiwan would pay a price.

“Our bottom line is also very clear,” he said. “That is Taiwan will never be allowed to split from the motherland.”