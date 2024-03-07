UN raises alert for 780,000 people displaced in Mozambique

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UN raises alert for 780,000 people displaced in Mozambique

By Press Association
The organisation said its humanitarian plan in the southern African country was facing a funding gap (Marc Hoogsteyns/AP)
The United Nations’ refugee chief has raised a new alert over 780,000 displaced people in Mozambique, the vast majority of them because of a seven-year insurgency by a jihadi group that has thrown the north of the country into turmoil.

Filippo Grandi, the UN’s high commissioner for refugees, was on a visit to Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province, where a so-called Islamic State-affiliated (IS) group has waged attacks on communities since 2017 and where some 1.3 million people were forced to flee their homes to escape killings and beheadings.

Around 600,000 have returned home, many to shattered communities where houses, markets, churches, schools and health facilities have been destroyed.

Mr Grandi’s visit came amid an upsurge in new attacks by the IS Mozambique group in Cabo Delgado since January following a period of relative calm in 2023. They have caused 80,000 new displacements, taking the total number of people forced to abandon their homes and villages and currently displaced in Mozambique to over three-quarters-of-a-million, according to the UN.

Other aid agencies have estimated that the number of people forced to flee their villages because of violence in the north since January is higher and closer to 100,000.

Around 700,000 people are displaced in Mozambique because of the violence in Cabo Delgado. The other 80,000 are in the central Sofala province, which was hit hard by Cyclone Idai in 2019, the UN said.

Rwandan and Mozambican police speak to returnees in Cabo Delgado province
Around 600,000 people have returned home, many to shattered communities where houses, markets, churches, schools and health facilities have been destroyed (Marc Hoogsteyns/AP)

Mr Grandi made a call for “sustained involvement by the international community” to help Mozambique, with the UN’s humanitarian plan in the southern African country facing a funding gap.

The UN needs 400 million US dollars (£314,000) to help people in Mozambique this year alone and has received pledges for 5% of that required money, Robert Piper, the special adviser on internally displaced people to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said.

“We are not starting from zero … but clearly more resources are needed,” said Mr Piper, who accompanied Mr Grandi on his visit to Cabo Delgado.