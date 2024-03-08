Passengers evacuated as United Airlines plane rolls off the runway in Texas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Passengers evacuated as United Airlines plane rolls off the runway in Texas

By Press Association
Passengers are evacuated from a United Airlines flight at George Bush International Airport in Houston (KTRK via AP)

Passengers had to be evacuated from a United Airlines plane after it rolled off a runway and got stuck in the grass in Houston on Friday.

No injuries were reported among the 160 passengers and six crew members, United Airlines said in a statement.

Video taken after the landing showed the plane tilted to one side with one of its wings very close to the ground.

Flight 2477 from Memphis, Tennessee, had landed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport at about 8am local time and was rolling toward a terminal gate when the Boeing 737 Max 8 left the pavement, Houston Airport System, which manages the city’s airports, said in a statement.

Stairs were brought to the plane and the crew helped all passengers safely leave, United said.

The airline did not immediately say what caused the plane to veer off the runway.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

“All passengers have been bussed to the terminal and are being assisted by our team with their onward connections and other needs.

“We are removing luggage from the aircraft and will work to reunite customers with their belongings as quickly as possible,” United said.

“We will work with the NTSB, FAA and Boeing to understand what happened.”

Flights in and out of George Bush Intercontinental continued without interruption, the airport system said.

Another United jetliner lost a tyre while taking off from San Francisco on Thursday, and later landed safely in Los Angeles, with no injuries reported.