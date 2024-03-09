Biden says he regrets using term ‘illegal’ during State of Union address

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biden says he regrets using term ‘illegal’ during State of Union address

By Press Association
President Joe Biden addressed supporters in Atlanta (AP)
US President Joe Biden has said he regrets using the term “illegal” during his State of the Union address to describe the suspected killer of Laken Riley.

Mr Biden spoke after Donald Trump, who is all-but-certain to be his rival in the autumn presidential election, blamed the President for her death at a rally attended by the Georgia nursing student’s family.

The President expressed remorse in an interview on Saturday after facing frustration from some in his party for the use of the term to describe people who arrived or are living in the US illegally.

He told MSNBC: “I shouldn’t have used ‘illegal’, it’s ‘undocumented’.”

The term was once common but is far less so today, particularly among Democrats who more fully embraced immigrant rights’ issues during Mr Trump’s presidency.

The death of Ms Riley, a nursing student, has become a rallying cry for Republicans, a tragedy that they say encompasses the Biden administration’s handling of the US-Mexico border amid a record surge of immigrants entering the country.

An immigrant from Venezuela who entered the US illegally has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks before Donald Trump takes to the stage in Georgia (AP)

Mr Biden’s comments came in an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart taped in Atlanta, where the President was meeting with small business owners and holding a campaign rally.

Across the state in Rome, Georgia, Mr Trump is expected to hammer Mr Biden on the border as well as his mispronunciation of Ms Riley’s name during the State of the Union address, according to excerpts released by his campaign before the speech.

“What Joe Biden has done on our border is a crime against humanity,” Mr Trump is set to say.

Mr Biden used the term on Thursday night during an exchange in which the President pressed Republicans in his address to pass a bipartisan border security deal that fell apart after Mr Trump opposed it.

US representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a stalwart Trump ally, then shouted at the President to say Ms Riley’s name, adding she was killed “by an illegal”.

“By an illegal, that’s right,” Mr Biden responded immediately, before appearing to ask how many people are being killed by “legals”.

Jill and Joe Biden
President Joe Biden comes up behind first lady Jill Biden at a campaign rally in Atlanta (AP)

Speaking to Mr Capehart, Mr Biden said, “Look, when I spoke about the difference between Trump and me, one of the things I talked about in the border was his, the way he talks about vermin, the way he talks about these people polluting the blood. I talked about what I’m not going to do. What I won’t do. I’m not going to treat any, any, any of these people with disrespect.”

Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita attacked Mr Biden for apologising for his language and not to Ms Riley’s family.

“He should be apologising to the family as opposed to apologising for the word that he used which is an accurate description,” he told reporters before Mr Trump took the stage.

He blasted the response as “tone deaf” and a “pivotal moment” that highlights the candidates’ “two very distinct differences in approach on the border invasion”.

“There’s a clear difference,” he said. “One is sympathetic, coddling, and making excuses. And one wants to put a stop, put an end to it.”

Mr Biden’s expression of regret marked a shift from a day earlier, when Mr Biden had hesitated when asked by reporters if he regretted using the term.