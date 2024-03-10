Vanessa Hudgens debuts surprise pregnancy at 2024 Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vanessa Hudgens debuts surprise pregnancy at 2024 Oscars

By Press Association
Vanessa Hudgens debuts surprise pregnancy at 2024 Oscars (Ashley Landis/AP)
Vanessa Hudgens debuts surprise pregnancy at 2024 Oscars (Ashley Landis/AP)

Vanessa Hudgens debuted her growing baby bump as she led stars arriving at the 2024 Academy Awards.

The US actress, who will co-host the official Oscars red carpet alongside Julianne Hough ahead of the biggest night in showbiz, cradled her bump on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, wearing a sleek black dress.

It comes after the 35-year-old married US baseball player Cole Tucker in a ceremony in Mexico last year, after her high-profile split from Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler.

96th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Oscars (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/PA)

Black appeared to be a popular red carpet colour, with Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis wearing a long number, and filmmaker Celine Song, whose directorial debut Past Lives is nominated for best writing original screenplay, was seen in a suit.

US media personality Liza Koshy, 27, wearing an off-the-shoulder red fishtail dress and matching red platform heels, appeared to stumble and fall as she graced the red carpet for pictures.

She was helped back to her feet by two people who appeared to be working on the red carpet.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars while ITV will broadcast the ceremony in the UK this year after the show moved from its former home on Sky Cinema.

ITV’s coverage will be presented by Jonathan Ross from 10.15pm on ITV1 and ITVX, and live coverage from the Oscars red carpet presented by Ross King is airing from 9pm on ITVX.