Vanessa Hudgens debuts surprise pregnancy at 2024 Oscars

Vanessa Hudgens debuted her growing baby bump as she led stars arriving at the 2024 Academy Awards.

The US actress, who will co-host the official Oscars red carpet alongside Julianne Hough ahead of the biggest night in showbiz, cradled her bump on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, wearing a sleek black dress.

It comes after the 35-year-old married US baseball player Cole Tucker in a ceremony in Mexico last year, after her high-profile split from Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler.

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Oscars (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/PA)

Black appeared to be a popular red carpet colour, with Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis wearing a long number, and filmmaker Celine Song, whose directorial debut Past Lives is nominated for best writing original screenplay, was seen in a suit.

US media personality Liza Koshy, 27, wearing an off-the-shoulder red fishtail dress and matching red platform heels, appeared to stumble and fall as she graced the red carpet for pictures.

She was helped back to her feet by two people who appeared to be working on the red carpet.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars while ITV will broadcast the ceremony in the UK this year after the show moved from its former home on Sky Cinema.

ITV’s coverage will be presented by Jonathan Ross from 10.15pm on ITV1 and ITVX, and live coverage from the Oscars red carpet presented by Ross King is airing from 9pm on ITVX.