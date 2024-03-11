Oscars 2024: Full list of winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oscars 2024: Full list of winners

By Press Association
Emma Stone won the Oscar for best actress (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Emma Stone won the Oscar for best actress (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The full list of winners for the 2024 Academy Awards is as follows:

Best picture – Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven and Emma Thomas

Best directing – Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan

96th Academy Awards – Press Room
Cillian Murphy won best actor (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Best supporting actress – The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Best supporting actor – Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr

Best actor – Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy

Best actress – Poor Things’ Emma Stone

96th Academy Awards – Press Room
Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for The Holdovers (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Documentary feature film – 20 Days In Mariupol’s Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner

Documentary short film – The Last Repair Shop

Animated feature film – The Boy And The Heron’s Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

96th Academy Awards – Press Room
Arthur Harari, left, and Justine Triet (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Animated short – War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko’s Dave Mullins, Brad Booker and Sean Ono Lennon

Live action short film – The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar’s Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Original screenplay – Anatomy Of A Fall’s Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Adapted screenplay – American Fiction’s Cord Jefferson

Music (original score) – Oppenheimer’s Ludwig Goransson

96th Academy Awards – Press Room
Finneas O’Connell, left, and Billie Eilish (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Music (original song) – Barbie’s Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for What Was I Made For?

Film editing – Oppenheimer’s Jennifer Lame

Production design – Poor Things’ Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek

Costume design – Poor Things’ Holly Waddington

96th Academy Awards – Press Room
Masaki Takahashi, from left, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, and Tatsuji Nojima (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Makeup and hairstyling – Poor Things’ Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Sound – The Zone Of Interest’s Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers

Cinematography – Oppenheimer’s Hoyte van Hoytema

International Feature Film – The Zone Of Interest’s Jonathan Glazer for the UK

Visual effects – Godzilla Minus One’s Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima