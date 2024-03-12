Biden clinches Democratic nomination to run for president a second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biden clinches Democratic nomination to run for president a second time

By Press Association
Joe Biden has clinched the Democratic nomination to run for president (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
President Joe Biden clinched a second straight Democratic nomination on Tuesday and set up an all-but-certain rematch with the predecessor he blames for destabilising the country.

Mr Biden became his party’s presumptive nominee when he won enough delegates in Georgia.

That pushed Biden’s count past 1,968 for a majority of delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this August, where his nomination will be made official.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to clinch the Republican nomination shortly.

Joe Biden first ran for president in 1987 (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Mr Biden, who mounted his first bid for president 37 years ago, did not face any serious Democratic challengers to his run for re-election at age 81.

That’s despite facing low approval ratings and a lack of voter enthusiasm for his presidency — driven in part by his age.

Just 38% of U.S. adults approve of how Mr Biden is handling his job as president while 61% disapprove, according to a recent survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Mr Biden and his allies are betting that over a bruising seven-and-a-half-month general election, his Democratic base and independent voters fearful of a second Trump presidency will stand with him despite their misgivings.

Their strategy to constantly highlight Trump’s perceived shortcomings – combined with Mr Trump’s plan to attack Biden in brutally personal terms — sets up a spiritless campaign that many Americans said they did not want but will have to decide in November anyway.

Mr Biden has tried to frame the race as a battle for freedom, both at home and abroad.

He contrasts his support for Ukraine and work to expand Nato with Mr Trump’s praise for Russian president Vladimir Putin and his suggestion that he would tell Russia to attack NATO allies he considers delinquent.