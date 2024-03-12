Crawley boss Scott Lindsey insists he has always had faith amid play-off push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey insists he has always had faith amid play-off push

By Press Association
Crawley manager Scott Lindsey says a play-off push has ‘never been a pipe dream’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Crawley manager Scott Lindsey says a play-off push has ‘never been a pipe dream’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Scott Lindsey admitted that it was “never a pipe dream” that his young Crawley side could challenge for a play-off place after making it five wins in six games with a 2-1 home victory over Notts County.

The Red Devils stunned their opponents, who finished with 10 men, with two late goals from Klaidi Lolos and substitute Ade Adeyemo after Sam Austin had given County a first-half lead.

Crawley have thrived on the motivation of being considered as relegation candidates at the start of the season to play with no pressure, and they now stand in ninth place, two points behind AFC Wimbledon with two games in hand.

“I always believed in the players during the summer and it was never a pipe dream,” Lindsey said.

Crawley have gone on their impressive run without three key senior players in Ben Gladwin, Dion Conroy and Liam Kelly, who are all out injured.

Lindsey has been delighted with the bravery and character his side have been showing of late.

He enthused: “We were unbelievable in the second half in the way we attacked them.

“I heard the Notts manager saying after their previous game that they were struggling to defend balls in the ball and we used that as a tool.”

This was the fifth successive defeat suffered by Stuart Maynard side and he admitted his men were put under tremendous pressure after the 73rd-minute dismissal of midfielder Scott Robertson for two bookable offences.

Maynard said: “I think it was only five minutes later when they scored and in the end we were indebted to our keeper for not losing a lot worse.

“I’m very frustrated about the sending off because I thought it changed the game.

“Scott Robertson got a booking for taking a throw-in; OK the second booking was for pulling someone down and fair enough.

“But we always tell our players to get the ball back in play as quickly as you can and Scott was only doing this. He didn’t know whose ball it was.”

Maynard, who has won only one of nine games since taking over seven weeks ago, felt certain his side would win up until the red card.

He added: “They are a good side and they took us apart a bit after we went down to 10 men.

“Up until then, I thought we would win it. We were brave and ambitious with some of our work.

“Jodi Jones caused them all sorts of problems; he’s got some of the finest footwork you will see in any company.”