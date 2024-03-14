Bon Jovi announce new album as rock band celebrates 40th anniversary

Bon Jovi have announced a new album as part of the band’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

The rockers will release their 16th studio album, Forever, on June 7, with new single Legendary unveiled on Thursday.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi said: “This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn-up-the-volume, feel-good Bon Jovi.”

The band is best known for crowd-pleasing hits including Livin’ On A Prayer, It’s My Life, You Give Love A Bad Name and Thank You For Loving Me.

The new record includes track titles We Made It Look Easy, Kiss The Bride and Living In Paradise, as well as the new single Legendary.

Earlier in the year, the rock band announced they would commemorate the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut with the digital release of Bon Jovi Deluxe Edition.

The band has also announced the release of an exclusive limited edition ruby colour vinyl LP on March 24 and limited edition cassette on April 5.

They are also the subject of a four-part docuseries, titled Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story which features 40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics and never before seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the world’s biggest stages.

The series will premiere on Disney+ in the UK on April 26.