Tiger Woods named on entry list for next month’s Masters

By Press Association
Tiger Woods has been included on an entry list for next month’s Masters at Augusta National (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tiger Woods has been included in an 85-man field for the Masters published on the tournament’s official website.

Woods has not competed since withdrawing from February’s Genesis Invitational due to illness after six holes of his second round.

It was the 48-year-old’s first PGA Tour event of the season and just his second tournament since undergoing ankle surgery in April last year after withdrawing from the Masters during the third round.

Tiger Woods could be playing at Augusta
Tiger Woods could be playing at Augusta (David Davies/PA)

Woods did not compete again until the Hero World Challenge in December, where he finished 18th in the 20-man field but said he was pleased with his progress and that his goal of playing one tournament a month in 2024 was “reasonable”.

The 15-time major winner has not officially confirmed his participation in the Masters but will be desperate to return to Augusta National, where he won his first major title in 1997 and his most recent in 2019.

Woods was one of the six PGA Tour player-directors who met officials from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in the Bahamas on Monday as efforts continue to make a deal to end golf’s civil war.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan met PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan in January and the players followed suit the day after the Players Championship concluded at Sawgrass.